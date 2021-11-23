Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Oakland 63, Vermont 61
Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72
Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61
Evansville vs. Vermont at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73
Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT
Houston 70, Butler 52
Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70
Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51
Toledo vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Duquesne 78, Bradley 70
George Washington 74, Wright St. 63
Fordham 63, Akron 43
Richmond 81, Hofstra 68
Washington 77, George Mason 74
Kent St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
George Mason vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Fordham vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70
Virginia 65, Georgia 55
Florida St. 81, Missouri 58
Duke 107, The Citadel 81
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Notre Dame 59
UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Providence at Newark, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70
E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43
UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62
Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Oakwood University at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 1 (win) at Nassau, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66
Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64
Santa Clara 85, TCU 66
Illinois vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Houston 70, Butler 52
Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64
Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76
Providence 77, Northwestern 72
Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Providence at Newark, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45
Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80
UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58
Yale vs. S. Utah at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon
Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70
Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86
UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58
Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76
Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51
Penn St. 85, Cornell 74
Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51
Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61
Providence 77, Northwestern 72
Wisconsin vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Illinois vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT
Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66
UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40
CS Bakersfield 99, Colorado College 54
Murray St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Rio Grande at Flagstaff, A.Z., 8 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
