AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Maine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Monday’s Games

Oakland 63, Vermont 61

Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Vermont at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 SMU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

Houston 70, Butler 52

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Fordham 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Monday’s Games

Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

George Washington 74, Wright St. 63

Fordham 63, Akron 43

Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

George Mason vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Fordham vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Notre Dame 59

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Providence at Newark, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Monday’s Games

Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Oakwood University at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 1 (win) at Nassau, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 TCU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Santa Clara 85, TCU 66

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Providence 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Butler 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Monday’s Games

Houston 70, Butler 52

Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Providence at Newark, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45

Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Yale vs. S. Utah at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66

UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40

CS Bakersfield 99, Colorado College 54

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Rio Grande at Flagstaff, A.Z., 8 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

