The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:06 am
7 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Maine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 63, Vermont 61

Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Vermont at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SMU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

Houston 70, Butler 52

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

George Washington 74, Wright St. 63

Fordham 63, Akron 43

Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

George Mason vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Fordham vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Notre Dame 59

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Providence at Newark, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Oakwood University at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 1 (win) at Nassau, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Santa Clara 85, TCU 66

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Butler 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 70, Butler 52

Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Providence at Newark, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45

Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Yale vs. S. Utah at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66

UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40

CS Bakersfield 99, Colorado College 54

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Rio Grande at Flagstaff, A.Z., 8 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

