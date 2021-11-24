All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Delaware 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Drexel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Towson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 78, Wright St. 76

Towson 76, Penn 61

Drexel 67, Charlotte 55

Delaware 81, Fordham 71

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

James Madison vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rice 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 North Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54

Drexel 67, Charlotte 55

Oakland 76, Rice 73

Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 78, Wright St. 76

Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68

Oakland 76, Rice 73

IUPUI 61, Spalding 41

Wednesday’s Games

Yale vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Oakland vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Harvard 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Yale 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Columbia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Penn 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT

Towson 76, Penn 61

Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

Wednesday’s Games

Yale vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Rider 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Canisius 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54

New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69

St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62

Wednesday’s Games

Rider vs. Bucknell at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Toledo 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Akron 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45

Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68

Kent St. 77, George Washington 69

Toledo 68, Tulane 67

Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

Miami (Ohio) 99, Defiance 47

Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Akron at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Illinois St. at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 SC State 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Tuesday’s Games

NC Central 110, Warren Wilson 32

Norfolk St. 95, Regent University 20

SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 58, Evansville 49

ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61

Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Akron at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Illinois St. at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNLV 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Nevada 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Nevada 88, George Mason 69

San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CCSU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU 64, Maine 56

Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

St. John’s 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70

St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Belmont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43

Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

James Madison vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

