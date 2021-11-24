Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
James Madison 78, Wright St. 76
Towson 76, Penn 61
Drexel 67, Charlotte 55
Delaware 81, Fordham 71
Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon
James Madison vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54
Drexel 67, Charlotte 55
Oakland 76, Rice 73
Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
James Madison 78, Wright St. 76
Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68
Oakland 76, Rice 73
IUPUI 61, Spalding 41
Yale vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.
Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon
Oakland vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT
Towson 76, Penn 61
Lehigh 79, Columbia 72
Yale vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54
New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69
St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62
Rider vs. Bucknell at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45
Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68
Kent St. 77, George Washington 69
Toledo 68, Tulane 67
Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78
Miami (Ohio) 99, Defiance 47
Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69
Evansville vs. Akron at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Illinois St. at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
NC Central 110, Warren Wilson 32
Norfolk St. 95, Regent University 20
SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Vermont 58, Evansville 49
ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76
Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61
Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76
Evansville vs. Akron at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Illinois St. at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63
Nevada 88, George Mason 69
San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
CCSU 64, Maine 56
Merrimack 75, Hartford 60
St. John’s 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70
St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Army, ppd.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43
Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77
Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
James Madison vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
