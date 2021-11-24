On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Towson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 78, Wright St. 76

Towson 76, Penn 61

Drexel 67, Charlotte 55

Delaware 81, Fordham 71

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

James Madison vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54

Drexel 67, Charlotte 55

Oakland 76, Rice 73

Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 78, Wright St. 76

Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68

Oakland 76, Rice 73

IUPUI 61, Spalding 41

Wednesday’s Games

Yale vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Oakland vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Harvard 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Yale 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Penn 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT

Towson 76, Penn 61

Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

Wednesday’s Games

Yale vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Rider 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54

New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69

St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62

Wednesday’s Games

Rider vs. Bucknell at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Toledo 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Akron 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45

Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68

Kent St. 77, George Washington 69

Toledo 68, Tulane 67

Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

Miami (Ohio) 99, Defiance 47

Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Akron at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Illinois St. at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC State 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC Central 110, Warren Wilson 32

Norfolk St. 95, Regent University 20

SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 58, Evansville 49

ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61

Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Akron at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Illinois St. at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNLV 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Nevada 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Nevada 88, George Mason 69

San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU 64, Maine 56

Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

St. John’s 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70

St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43

Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

James Madison vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

