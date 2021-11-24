On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:06 am
7 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 58, Evansville 49

New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69

CCSU 64, Maine 56

Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

UMBC 98, American U. 67

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Houston 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SMU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Toledo 68, Tulane 67

Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67

Wednesday’s Games

Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Fordham 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 77, George Washington 69

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Nevada 88, George Mason 69

Delaware 81, Fordham 71

Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

Virginia 58, Providence 40

Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

Notre Dame 90, Chaminade 64

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69

Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

North Alabama 105, Oakwood University 50

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Butler 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

St. John’s 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70

Virginia 58, Providence 40

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Chaminade vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT

Portland 69, Portland St. 54

San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74

Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

Stanford 79, NC A&T 65

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43

Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63

Wednesday’s Games

Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

