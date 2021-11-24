All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 58, Evansville 49

New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69

CCSU 64, Maine 56

Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

UMBC 98, American U. 67

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Houston 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 SMU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Toledo 68, Tulane 67

Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67

Wednesday’s Games

Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Fordham 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 77, George Washington 69

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Nevada 88, George Mason 69

Delaware 81, Fordham 71

Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

Virginia 58, Providence 40

Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

Notre Dame 90, Chaminade 64

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Liberty 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69

Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

North Alabama 105, Oakwood University 50

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 TCU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Butler 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

St. John’s 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70

Virginia 58, Providence 40

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Chaminade vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT

Portland 69, Portland St. 54

San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74

Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

Stanford 79, NC A&T 65

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43

Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63

Wednesday’s Games

Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

