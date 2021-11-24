Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Vermont 58, Evansville 49
New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69
CCSU 64, Maine 56
Merrimack 75, Hartford 60
UMBC 98, American U. 67
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Wisconsin 65, Houston 63
Toledo 68, Tulane 67
Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67
Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Kent St. 77, George Washington 69
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66
Nevada 88, George Mason 69
Delaware 81, Fordham 71
Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76
Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53
Virginia 58, Providence 40
Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61
Notre Dame 90, Chaminade 64
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66
Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69
Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77
Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61
North Alabama 105, Oakwood University 50
Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64
Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Texas A&M 57, Butler 50
St. John’s 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70
Virginia 58, Providence 40
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Chaminade vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT
Portland 69, Portland St. 54
San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74
Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63
S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53
SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78
Stanford 79, NC A&T 65
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Wisconsin 65, Houston 63
Northwestern 78, Georgia 62
Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35
Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64
Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43
Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67
Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63
Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon
Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
