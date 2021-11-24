Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Oregon 50
Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76
Gonzaga 83, UCLA 63
Stanford 79, NC A&T 65
Houston 78, Oregon 49
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Mercer 78, Bucknell 68
Lehigh 79, Columbia 72
UMBC 98, American U. 67
Rider 85, Bucknell 79
Holy Cross 95, Mount Saint Vincent 52
Navy 89, Washington College (MD) 40
Loyola (Md.) 69, Elizabethtown 42
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Texas A&M 57, Butler 50
Northwestern 78, Georgia 62
South Carolina 85, Wofford 74
Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67
UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39
Mercer 78, Bucknell 68
South Carolina 85, Wofford 74
ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76
Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51
Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35
Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53
Grambling St. 71, Louisiana College 61
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Oral Roberts 91, Rogers State 31
South Dakota 99, Presentation College 58
Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76
FIU 65, North Dakota 56
E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68
Air Force 66, Denver 65
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45
Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61
Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63
LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 8 p.m.
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Oregon 50
Gonzaga 83, UCLA 63
Portland 69, Portland St. 54
Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78
Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67
Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 40
UTSA 79, Lamar 73
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
