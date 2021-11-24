All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UCLA 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Stanford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Oregon 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 California 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Oregon 50

Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

Gonzaga 83, UCLA 63

Stanford 79, NC A&T 65

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 78, Oregon 49

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Navy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 American U. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

UMBC 98, American U. 67

Wednesday’s Games

Rider 85, Bucknell 79

Holy Cross 95, Mount Saint Vincent 52

Navy 89, Washington College (MD) 40

Loyola (Md.) 69, Elizabethtown 42

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 South Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Auburn 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Missouri 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Wofford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 ETSU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Mercer 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 New Orleans 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53

Wednesday’s Games

Grambling St. 71, Louisiana College 61

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Denver 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oral Roberts 91, Rogers State 31

South Dakota 99, Presentation College 58

Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 65, North Dakota 56

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

Air Force 66, Denver 65

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Troy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45

Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Pacific 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Oregon 50

Gonzaga 83, UCLA 63

Portland 69, Portland St. 54

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Seattle 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 40

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 79, Lamar 73

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

