Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UCLA 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Stanford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Oregon 50

Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

Gonzaga 83, UCLA 63

Stanford 79, NC A&T 65

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 78, Oregon 49

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Navy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
American U. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

UMBC 98, American U. 67

Wednesday’s Games

Rider 85, Bucknell 79

Holy Cross 95, Mount Saint Vincent 52

Navy 89, Washington College (MD) 40

Loyola (Md.) 69, Elizabethtown 42

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
South Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Auburn 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Missouri 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Mercer 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. ETSU at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
New Orleans 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53

Wednesday’s Games

Grambling St. 71, Louisiana College 61

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Denver 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oral Roberts 91, Rogers State 31

South Dakota 99, Presentation College 58

Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 65, North Dakota 56

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

Air Force 66, Denver 65

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Troy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45

Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Oregon 50

Gonzaga 83, UCLA 63

Portland 69, Portland St. 54

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 40

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 79, Lamar 73

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

