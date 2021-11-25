Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Houston 78, Oregon 49
Seton Hall 62, California 59
Nevada 81, Washington 62
Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63
Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Rider 85, Bucknell 79
Holy Cross 95, Mount Saint Vincent 52
Navy 89, Washington College (MD) 40
Loyola (Md.) 69, Elizabethtown 42
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT
Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT
Florida 71, Ohio St. 68
Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52
Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67
Auburn vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58
Presbyterian 59, VMI 54
UNC-Greensboro 80, NC Wesleyan 61
ETSU 57, Kent St. 51
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Milligan at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Lees-McRae at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63
Utah Valley 74, Nicholls 63
Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Nicholls, 2 p.m.
St. Mary’s (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Grambling St. 71, Louisiana College 61
W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62
BYU 81, Texas Southern 64
UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53
UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
FIU 65, North Dakota 56
E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68
Air Force 66, Denver 65
S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63
Texas State 92, LeTourneau 47
Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74
Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55
BYU 81, Texas Southern 64
TCU 73, Pepperdine 64
Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
UTSA 79, Lamar 73
Utah Valley 74, Nicholls 63
Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54
Grand Canyon 82, Life Pacific College 47
New Mexico St. 94, New Mexico Highlands 67
SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66
Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68
Texas 68, California Baptist 44
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle, 10 p.m.
