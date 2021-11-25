On Air: Ask the CIO
The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UCLA 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Stanford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Washington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Oregon 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
California 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 78, Oregon 49

Seton Hall 62, California 59

Nevada 81, Washington 62

Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rider 85, Bucknell 79

Holy Cross 95, Mount Saint Vincent 52

Navy 89, Washington College (MD) 40

Loyola (Md.) 69, Elizabethtown 42

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT

Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
South Carolina 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Auburn 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Missouri 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT

Florida 71, Ohio St. 68

Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52

Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67

Thursday’s Games

Auburn vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mercer 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58

Presbyterian 59, VMI 54

UNC-Greensboro 80, NC Wesleyan 61

ETSU 57, Kent St. 51

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Milligan at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Lees-McRae at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
New Orleans 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

Utah Valley 74, Nicholls 63

Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Nicholls, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grambling St. 71, Louisiana College 61

W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62

BYU 81, Texas Southern 64

UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53

UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Denver 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 65, North Dakota 56

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

Air Force 66, Denver 65

S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas State 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63

Texas State 92, LeTourneau 47

Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74

Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55

BYU 81, Texas Southern 64

TCU 73, Pepperdine 64

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 79, Lamar 73

Utah Valley 74, Nicholls 63

Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54

Grand Canyon 82, Life Pacific College 47

New Mexico St. 94, New Mexico Highlands 67

SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66

Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68

Texas 68, California Baptist 44

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle, 10 p.m.

