All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Delaware 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Towson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64

Hofstra 87, Molloy 49

Radford 67, William & Mary 54

Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66

Oakland 81, Delaware 73

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rice 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 65, North Dakota 56

Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58

UTSA 79, Lamar 73

Fordham 84, Rice 74

W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62

Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66

Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74

UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 69, Milwaukee 56

Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76

Oakland 81, Delaware 73

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Friday’s Games

San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Harvard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Yale 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Columbia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Penn 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 69, Milwaukee 56

Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Rider 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Canisius 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Wednesday’s Games

Rider 85, Bucknell 79

Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Toledo 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Buffalo 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 69, Evansville 60

S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

ETSU 57, Kent St. 51

Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70

Friday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 SC State 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 69, Evansville 60

Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UNLV 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nevada 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 66, Denver 65

Nevada 81, Washington 62

UNLV 101, Whittier 45

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 CCSU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Belmont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

UT Martin 103, Carver 43

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

