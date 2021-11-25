On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 25, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Towson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64

Hofstra 87, Molloy 49

Radford 67, William & Mary 54

Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66

Oakland 81, Delaware 73

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 65, North Dakota 56

Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58

UTSA 79, Lamar 73

Fordham 84, Rice 74

W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62

Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66

Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74

UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 69, Milwaukee 56

Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76

Oakland 81, Delaware 73

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Friday’s Games

San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Harvard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Yale 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Penn 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 69, Milwaukee 56

Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Rider 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rider 85, Bucknell 79

Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Buffalo 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 69, Evansville 60

S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

ETSU 57, Kent St. 51

Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70

Friday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC State 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 69, Evansville 60

Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 66, Denver 65

Nevada 81, Washington 62

UNLV 101, Whittier 45

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

UT Martin 103, Carver 43

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

