All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Murray St. 74, James Madison 62
Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64
Hofstra 87, Molloy 49
Radford 67, William & Mary 54
Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66
Oakland 81, Delaware 73
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
FIU 65, North Dakota 56
Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58
UTSA 79, Lamar 73
Fordham 84, Rice 74
W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62
Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66
Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74
UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Yale 69, Milwaukee 56
Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76
Oakland 81, Delaware 73
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Yale 69, Milwaukee 56
Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80
Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Rider 85, Bucknell 79
Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75
Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Akron 69, Evansville 60
S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73
E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68
Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90
ETSU 57, Kent St. 51
Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70
Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Akron 69, Evansville 60
Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61
Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54
Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64
Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90
Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Air Force 66, Denver 65
Nevada 81, Washington 62
UNLV 101, Whittier 45
Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62
Murray St. 74, James Madison 62
UT Martin 103, Carver 43
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
