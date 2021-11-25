Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62
Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63
Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT
NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81
Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Houston 78, Oregon 49
Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64
South Florida 58, Hampton 52
SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66
Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Fordham 84, Rice 74
VCU 67, Syracuse 55
Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54
UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81
Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68
S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
VCU 67, Syracuse 55
Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT
Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52
Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61
Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63
Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64
Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70
Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63
Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40
Texas 68, California Baptist 44
TCU 73, Pepperdine 64
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT
Seton Hall 62, California 59
Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70
Butler 84, Chaminade 51
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
UConn vs. Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon
NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73
Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56
Montana 71, UC San Diego 61
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Presbyterian 59, VMI 54
Radford 67, William & Mary 54
Gardner-Webb 90, Columbia International 78
South Florida 58, Hampton 52
Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61
Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55
Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54
Florida 71, Ohio St. 68
Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Semifinals – Game 2 (win) at Nassau, 11 a.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76
Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63
CS Northridge 71, Saint Katherine 62
Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56
Montana 71, UC San Diego 61
UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
