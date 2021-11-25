All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62

Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63

Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

Saturday’s Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 SMU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 78, Oregon 49

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

South Florida 58, Hampton 52

SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66

Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61

Friday’s Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 VCU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMass 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham 84, Rice 74

VCU 67, Syracuse 55

Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68

S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 67, Syracuse 55

Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT

Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52

Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61

Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Liberty 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64

Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63

Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40

Texas 68, California Baptist 44

TCU 73, Pepperdine 64

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

Friday’s Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UConn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Butler 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT

Seton Hall 62, California 59

Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

Butler 84, Chaminade 51

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

UConn vs. Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73

Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56

Montana 71, UC San Diego 61

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Presbyterian 59, VMI 54

Radford 67, William & Mary 54

Gardner-Webb 90, Columbia International 78

South Florida 58, Hampton 52

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55

Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54

Florida 71, Ohio St. 68

Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. vs. Semifinals – Game 2 (win) at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76

Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

CS Northridge 71, Saint Katherine 62

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56

Montana 71, UC San Diego 61

UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

