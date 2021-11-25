On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62

Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

Saturday’s Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SMU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 78, Oregon 49

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

South Florida 58, Hampton 52

SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66

Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Friday’s Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
VCU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMass 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham 84, Rice 74

VCU 67, Syracuse 55

Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68

S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 67, Syracuse 55

Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT

Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52

Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61

Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Liberty 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64

Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63

Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40

Texas 68, California Baptist 44

TCU 73, Pepperdine 64

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

Friday’s Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UConn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Butler 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT

Seton Hall 62, California 59

Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

Butler 84, Chaminade 51

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Friday’s Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

UConn vs. Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73

Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56

Montana 71, UC San Diego 61

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Presbyterian 59, VMI 54

Radford 67, William & Mary 54

Gardner-Webb 90, Columbia International 78

South Florida 58, Hampton 52

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Friday’s Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55

Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54

Florida 71, Ohio St. 68

Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. vs. Semifinals – Game 2 (win) at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76

Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

CS Northridge 71, Saint Katherine 62

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56

Montana 71, UC San Diego 61

UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments