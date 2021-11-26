On Air: Agency in Focus
The Associated Press
November 26, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 71, Towson 61

Friday’s Games

Towson vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UAB 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 3:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Harvard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Yale 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Penn 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Rider 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Iona 72, Alabama 68

Friday’s Games

Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Buffalo 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC State 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Friday’s Games

Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Arizona St. vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Towson vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

