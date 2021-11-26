All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Delaware 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 71, Towson 61

Friday’s Games

Towson vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UAB 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rice 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 3:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Harvard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Yale 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Columbia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Penn 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Rider 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Canisius 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Thursday’s Games

Iona 72, Alabama 68

Friday’s Games

Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Toledo 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Buffalo 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Friday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 SC State 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Friday’s Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Friday’s Games

Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Arizona St. vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UNLV 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nevada 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Towson vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 CCSU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Friday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Belmont 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

