All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
San Francisco 71, Towson 61
Towson vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
UAB 86, New Mexico 73
Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55
Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
North Florida at FIU, Noon
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
Ill.-Chicago vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 3:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Iona 72, Alabama 68
Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53
Belmont 74, Drake 69
Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
Arizona St. vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52
UAB 86, New Mexico 73
San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Towson vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Belmont 74, Drake 69
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
