All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 SMU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMass 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph’s 55

Friday’s Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VCU vs. UConn at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Georgetown at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84

Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Auburn at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Liberty 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Friday’s Games

Baylor vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UConn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Butler 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

VCU vs. UConn at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Georgetown at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Friday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Friday’s Games

Baylor vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

