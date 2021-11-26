Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Baylor 69, VCU 61
Maryland 86, Richmond 80
Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph’s 55
Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
VCU vs. UConn at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Georgetown at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.
Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Dayton 76, Miami 60
Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84
Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58
Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Auburn at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67
Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at FIU, Noon
Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
Baylor 69, VCU 61
Baylor vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, 11 a.m.
Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56
VCU vs. UConn at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Georgetown at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon
NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Michigan St. 64, UConn 60
Maryland 86, Richmond 80
Baylor vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, 11 a.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments