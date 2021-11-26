On Air: Agency in Focus
November 26, 2021
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SMU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMass 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph’s 55

Friday’s Games

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VCU vs. UConn at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Georgetown at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Dayton 76, Miami 60

Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84

Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Auburn at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Liberty 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

Baylor 69, VCU 61

Friday’s Games

Baylor vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Dayton vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UConn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Butler 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

VCU vs. UConn at Nassau, 1:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Georgetown at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Friday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 64, UConn 60

Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Friday’s Games

Baylor vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, 11 a.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

