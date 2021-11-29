On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 80, Stanford 76

California 65, Fresno St. 57

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Monday’s Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Army 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
American U. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60

Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT

        Read more: Sports News

Duquesne 88, American U. 79

Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68

Monday’s Games

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Auburn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida 84, Troy 45

South Carolina 65, Rider 58

Arkansas 76, Penn 60

Wofford 68, Georgia 65

Alabama 96, Miami 64

Monday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Samford 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
ETSU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wofford 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Furman 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
VMI 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT

Wofford 68, Georgia 65

Tuesday’s Games

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at VMI, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Samford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT

Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68

Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68

Monday’s Games

Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69

Grambling St. 74, Morgan St. 59

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Denver 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55

Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida 84, Troy 45

SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Portland 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
San Diego 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68

CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52

Monday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57

Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68

Monday’s Games

Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments