All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 UCLA 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Utah 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Oregon 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 California 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 80, Stanford 76

California 65, Fresno St. 57

Monday’s Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Army 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 American U. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60

Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT

Duquesne 88, American U. 79

Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68

Monday’s Games

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Auburn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Missouri 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Sunday’s Games

Florida 84, Troy 45

South Carolina 65, Rider 58

Arkansas 76, Penn 60

Wofford 68, Georgia 65

Alabama 96, Miami 64

Monday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Samford 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 ETSU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Wofford 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Furman 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Mercer 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 VMI 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Sunday’s Games

The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT

Wofford 68, Georgia 65

Tuesday’s Games

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at VMI, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Samford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT

Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68

Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68

Monday’s Games

Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 7 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 7 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69

Grambling St. 74, Morgan St. 59

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Denver 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55

Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Alabama 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Sunday’s Games

Florida 84, Troy 45

SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Portland 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Pacific 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 San Diego 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Sunday’s Games

Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68

CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52

Monday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57

Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68

Monday’s Games

Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

