The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Towson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

James Madison 69, FAU 65

Tuesday’s Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UAB 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

North Texas 57, Drake 54

FIU 84, North Florida 69

James Madison 69, FAU 65

Monday’s Games

St. Mary’s (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Green Bay 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Brown 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Yale 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook 85, Yale 81

Arkansas 76, Penn 60

Dartmouth 63, Bryant 61, OT

Princeton 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 79

Brown 72, Quinnipiac 61

Monday’s Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iona 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Marist 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Rider 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Siena 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Kansas 96, Iona 83

Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT

Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70

South Carolina 65, Rider 58

Brown 72, Quinnipiac 61

Monday’s Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Ohio 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Toledo 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Buffalo 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT

Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57

DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63

Monday’s Games

Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Howard 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC State 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Sunday’s Games

The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT

Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61

Grambling St. 74, Morgan St. 59

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Drake 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Bradley 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

North Texas 57, Drake 54

Evansville 70, E. Illinois 54

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Utah St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

California 65, Fresno St. 57

Monday’s Games

Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
LIU 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60

Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT

Dartmouth 63, Bryant 61, OT

Princeton 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 79

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68

Tuesday’s Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68

Evansville 70, E. Illinois 54

Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80

Dayton 63, Belmont 61

Monday’s Games

Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

