All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Stony Brook 85, Yale 81
Binghamton 110, Hartwick 41
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT
Duquesne 88, American U. 79
Dayton 63, Belmont 61
Villanova 72, La Salle 46
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Alabama 96, Miami 64
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
FIU 84, North Florida 69
Bellarmine 75, Franklin 37
Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52
North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69
Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75
Lipscomb 86, Kentucky Christian 67
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Kansas 96, Iona 83
Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70
DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63
Villanova 72, La Salle 46
Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52
Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75
UNC-Asheville 106, St. Andrews 36
Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Academy of Art 79, UC Davis 60
CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
