Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook 85, Yale 81

Binghamton 110, Hartwick 41

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
SMU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Temple 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Monday’s Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
VCU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT

Duquesne 88, American U. 79

Dayton 63, Belmont 61

Villanova 72, La Salle 46

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Virginia 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston College 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Miami 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Alabama 96, Miami 64

Monday’s Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday’s Games

FIU 84, North Florida 69

Bellarmine 75, Franklin 37

Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69

Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75

Lipscomb 86, Kentucky Christian 67

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Sunday’s Games

Kansas 96, Iona 83

Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Marquette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Providence 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UConn 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Butler 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63

Villanova 72, La Salle 46

Tuesday’s Games

Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68

Monday’s Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52

Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75

UNC-Asheville 106, St. Andrews 36

Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Academy of Art 79, UC Davis 60

CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52

Monday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

