All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
UTSA 75, St. Mary’s (TX) 65
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.
Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Cornell 89, Canisius 75
Lafayette 73, Columbia 50
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Cornell 89, Canisius 75
Niagara 70, Colgate 59
Siena at Army, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Buffalo 94, Point Park 49
Kentucky 85, Cent. Michigan 57
Toledo 106, Northwestern Ohio 36
Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Norfolk St. 70, Grambling St. 63
Gardner-Webb 83, NC Central 58
Morgan St. 60, Hampton 47
Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Utah St. 93, Carroll College 63
Wyoming 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 66
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Murray St. 98, Campbellsville 61
TCU 68, Austin Peay 51
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
