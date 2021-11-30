On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Towson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UAB 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Monday’s Games

UTSA 75, St. Mary’s (TX) 65

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Rhodes at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Green Bay 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Brown 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Yale 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Cornell 89, Canisius 75

Lafayette 73, Columbia 50

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iona 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Marist 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Rider 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Siena 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Cornell 89, Canisius 75

Niagara 70, Colgate 59

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Ohio 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Buffalo 94, Point Park 49

Kentucky 85, Cent. Michigan 57

Toledo 106, Northwestern Ohio 36

Tuesday’s Games

Point Park at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Howard 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC State 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 70, Grambling St. 63

Gardner-Webb 83, NC Central 58

Morgan St. 60, Hampton 47

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Drake 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Bradley 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Utah St. 93, Carroll College 63

Wyoming 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
LIU 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

LIU at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Belmont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Murray St. 98, Campbellsville 61

TCU 68, Austin Peay 51

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

