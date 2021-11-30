On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Appalachian St. 69, Hartford 59

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Boston College 64, South Florida 49

Oral Roberts 87, Tulsa 80

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
VCU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Boston College 64, South Florida 49

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Monday’s Games

TCU 68, Austin Peay 51

Texas 73, Sam Houston St. 57

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Marquette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Providence 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UConn 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Butler 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Oregon 87, Montana 47

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
High Point 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 83, NC Central 58

Morgan St. 60, Hampton 47

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Texas-Arlington 70, UC Santa Barbara 62

Wyoming 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, UC Riverside 50

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

