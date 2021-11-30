Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Appalachian St. 69, Hartford 59
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Boston College 64, South Florida 49
Oral Roberts 87, Tulsa 80
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Boston College 64, South Florida 49
Iowa 75, Virginia 74
Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
TCU 68, Austin Peay 51
Texas 73, Sam Houston St. 57
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Oregon 87, Montana 47
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Gardner-Webb 83, NC Central 58
Morgan St. 60, Hampton 47
Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Iowa 75, Virginia 74
Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Texas-Arlington 70, UC Santa Barbara 62
Wyoming 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 66
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, UC Riverside 50
Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
