PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 UCLA 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Utah 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Oregon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 California 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Army 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 American U. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Tuesday’s Games

Siena 83, Army 67

Wednesday’s Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Auburn 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Missouri 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Mississippi 75, Rider 51

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Samford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 ETSU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Wofford 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 VMI 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Mercer 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Tuesday’s Games

Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT

Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65

UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61

VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40

Samford 83, Mississippi College 58

Wednesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58

Wednesday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Tuesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90

Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jarvis Christian at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Denver 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65

North Dakota 72, Presentation College 55

S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90

Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55

San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northland College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Texas State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State 80, Rice 69

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Portland 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Pacific 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 San Diego 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58

Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

Tuesday’s Games

Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 61

New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schreiner at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

