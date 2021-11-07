Blackhawks beat Predators 2-1 in OT in King’s coaching debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut.

DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win.

After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from the back of the net, presumably for King, who was promoted from the Blackhawks top minor league club, Rockford of the AHL, to Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday following a 1-9-2 start.

Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Nashville’s Alexandre Carrier scored 1:50 apart in the second period for the only goals in regulation.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots for the Blackhawks. Juuse Saros finished with 30 saves as Nashville earned a point against Chicago for the 11th straight game (8-0-3)..

RED WINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and Detroit beat Vegas.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit finished with 25 saves.

After Roy gave Vegas the lead 3:48 into the game with his second of the season, Detroit scored the next four goals to take control.

