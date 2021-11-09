Boise St. 76, Utah Valley 56

UTAH VALLEY (0-0)
Fuller 2-2 0-0 4, Aimaq 6-12 3-4 15, Darthard 3-10 0-0 8, Harding 2-9 1-2 5, Nield 2-4 1-1 5, Harmon 6-9 2-4 14, Ceaser 1-1 0-0 3, Battle 1-2 0-0 2, McCord 0-1 0-0 0, Farrer 0-0 0-0 0, Leifson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 7-11 56.
BOISE ST. (0-0)
Armus 5-7 1-1 11, Kigab 5-11 2-4 12, Akot 4-10 2-4 11, Doutrive 8-16 1-2 18, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, N.Smith 6-6 2-2 15, Kuzmanovic 4-8 0-0 9, Milner 0-1 0-0 0, Degenhart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 8-13 76.
Halftime_Boise St. 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 3-11 (Darthard 2-5, Ceaser 1-1, Aimaq 0-1, Nield 0-1, Harding 0-3), Boise St. 4-20 (N.Smith 1-1, Akot 1-4, Kuzmanovic 1-4, Doutrive 1-7, Degenhart 0-1, Rice 0-1, Kigab 0-2). Rebounds_Utah Valley 26 (Aimaq, Harmon, Ceaser 5), Boise St. 31 (Kigab 7). Assists_Utah Valley 3 (Harding, Harmon, Battle 1), Boise St. 12 (Kigab 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 15, Boise St. 13.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments