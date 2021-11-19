Boise St. 82, Temple 62

BOISE ST. (1-2)
Armus 5-8 1-5 11, Kigab 5-8 1-2 13, Akot 6-10 0-0 16, Doutrive 2-6 1-2 6, Shaver 4-8 0-0 10, Kuzmanovic 3-5 0-0 8, Milner 2-3 0-1 4, N.Smith 3-3 2-2 9, Rice 1-2 1-2 3, Degenhart 0-3 0-0 0, Pryor 1-3 0-0 2, Winter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 6-14 82.
TEMPLE (1-2)
Forrester 1-2 2-2 4, Tolbert 3-5 1-1 8, Battle 5-7 6-6 19, Dunn 2-8 2-2 6, Williams 2-6 0-1 4, Jourdain 0-4 0-0 0, White 3-3 0-4 6, Hicks 0-5 0-0 0, Strickland 1-2 1-2 4, Ademokoya 1-3 0-0 2, Okpomo 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 1-1 4-4 7. Totals 20-48 16-22 62.
Halftime_Boise St. 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 12-23 (Akot 4-6, Kuzmanovic 2-3, Shaver 2-3, Kigab 2-4, N.Smith 1-1, Doutrive 1-3, Degenhart 0-1, Pryor 0-1, Rice 0-1), Temple 6-18 (Battle 3-4, Miller 1-1, Strickland 1-2, Tolbert 1-2, Ademokoya 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jourdain 0-2, Hicks 0-4). Rebounds_Boise St. 27 (Doutrive 6), Temple 29 (Tolbert 7). Assists_Boise St. 25 (Kigab, Akot 6), Temple 9 (Williams, White 2). Total Fouls_Boise St. 20, Temple 17.
