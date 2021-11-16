Boise State, SBU meet in Charleston Classic

Saint Bonaventure (2-0) vs. Boise State (1-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is taking on Boise State in the Charleston Classic. Saint Bonaventure beat Canisius by nine on Sunday, while Boise State fell to UC Irvine on Saturday, 58-50.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bonnies have been led by the senior duo of Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton. Holmes has averaged 17 points and 6.5 rebounds while Lofton has recorded 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game. The Broncos have been led by seniors Devonaire Doutrive and Marcus Shaver Jr., who have combined to score 27.5 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JAREN: Holmes has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Saint Bonaventure has held opposing teams to 32.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams.

