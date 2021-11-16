On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boise State, SBU meet in Charleston Classic

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Saint Bonaventure (2-0) vs. Boise State (1-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is taking on Boise State in the Charleston Classic. Saint Bonaventure beat Canisius by nine on Sunday, while Boise State fell to UC Irvine on Saturday, 58-50.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bonnies have been led by the senior duo of Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton. Holmes has averaged 17 points and 6.5 rebounds while Lofton has recorded 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game. The Broncos have been led by seniors Devonaire Doutrive and Marcus Shaver Jr., who have combined to score 27.5 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JAREN: Holmes has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Saint Bonaventure has held opposing teams to 32.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal