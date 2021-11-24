Boston College 57, Northeastern 46

NORTHEASTERN (3-2)

Calabrese 0-3 0-0 0, Currence 3-17 2-3 8, May 5-13 0-0 12, Ntambue 1-7 1-2 3, Soriano 4-10 0-0 10, Martin 6-7 0-1 12, Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Ozturk 0-2 1-2 1, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 4-8 46

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-1)

Batts 2-5 0-0 4, Soule 8-11 5-8 21, Gakdeng 5-6 1-1 11, Garraud 2-8 0-0 5, Swartz 1-7 2-3 4, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, VanTimmeren 0-3 0-0 0, Dickens 4-9 0-0 10, Ivey 0-3 0-0 0, Lacey 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 8-12 57

Northeastern 17 8 10 11 — 46 Boston College 17 11 11 18 — 57

3-Point Goals_Northeastern 4-17 (Currence 0-6, May 2-5, Ntambue 0-1, Soriano 2-4, Ozturk 0-1), Boston College 3-21 (Garraud 1-7, Swartz 0-4, VanTimmeren 0-2, Dickens 2-6, Ivey 0-2). Assists_Northeastern 11 (Soriano 4), Boston College 13 (Garraud 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northeastern 32 (Ntambue 5-11), Boston College 42 (Gakdeng 3-9). Total Fouls_Northeastern 10, Boston College 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_522.

