Boston College 64, South Florida 49

SOUTH FLORIDA (3-3)
Tchewa 2-7 0-1 4, Boggs 1-6 0-0 2, Chaplin 1-4 0-0 2, Greene 1-3 4-5 7, Murphy 5-11 1-4 11, Patrick 3-7 0-1 7, Hines 2-4 0-0 4, Moss 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, McCreary 1-4 0-0 3, Matos 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-56 5-11 49.
BOSTON COLLEGE (5-3)
Bickerstaff 3-8 4-6 10, Karnik 5-9 0-0 12, Ashton-Langford 3-8 3-3 9, Langford 5-9 1-3 11, Zackery 1-3 1-2 3, Galloway 2-7 0-0 6, Post 4-6 2-2 11, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 11-16 64.
Halftime_Boston College 30-24. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 4-16 (Moss 1-1, Greene 1-2, McCreary 1-2, Patrick 1-3, Murphy 0-1, Smith 0-1, Boggs 0-3, Chaplin 0-3), Boston College 5-15 (Karnik 2-3, Galloway 2-6, Post 1-1, Scott 0-2, Ashton-Langford 0-3). Rebounds_South Florida 39 (Tchewa, Hines 7), Boston College 30 (Bickerstaff 8). Assists_South Florida 7 (Murphy 3), Boston College 15 (Ashton-Langford 7). Total Fouls_South Florida 16, Boston College 12. A_3,718 (8,606).
