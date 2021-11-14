Boston College 72, Fairfield 64

FAIRFIELD (0-1)
Cook 4-8 8-10 16, Crisler 0-3 0-0 0, Benning 5-13 2-2 14, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Wojcik 2-8 0-0 5, Long 5-7 1-1 13, Cruz 4-10 2-2 13, Maidoh 1-1 1-2 3, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Leach 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 14-17 64.
BOSTON COLLEGE (2-0)
Bickerstaff 4-9 3-3 12, Karnik 2-4 1-2 5, Ashton-Langford 6-9 2-6 17, Langford 5-11 5-8 16, Zackery 6-10 1-4 13, Post 2-4 4-4 9, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 16-27 72.
Halftime_Boston College 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 8-21 (Cruz 3-6, Benning 2-3, Long 2-4, Wojcik 1-3, Leach 0-2, Crisler 0-3), Boston College 6-9 (Ashton-Langford 3-4, Bickerstaff 1-1, Langford 1-1, Post 1-2, Karnik 0-1). Fouled Out_Post. Rebounds_Fairfield 27 (Cook 7), Boston College 33 (Bickerstaff, Langford, Post 7). Assists_Fairfield 11 (Benning, Long 3), Boston College 12 (Zackery 6). Total Fouls_Fairfield 22, Boston College 21.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments