Boston College 73, Columbia 60

COLUMBIA (2-4)
Harding 2-3 0-1 4, Murphy 7-18 0-0 19, Odunowo 2-5 0-4 4, De La Rosa 5-10 5-6 17, McLean 1-6 0-0 2, Bolster 0-0 0-0 0, Robledo 2-5 3-4 8, Shockley-Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Onuama 1-1 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Tavroff 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 8-15 60.
BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3)
Bickerstaff 3-8 0-2 7, Karnik 3-5 0-0 6, Ashton-Langford 4-8 2-2 11, Langford 5-11 5-9 15, Zackery 5-9 2-2 14, Post 1-7 3-5 5, Scott 1-5 1-2 3, Galloway 3-6 0-0 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 13-22 73.
Halftime_Boston College 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 8-24 (Murphy 5-12, De La Rosa 2-5, Robledo 1-3, Shockley-Okeke 0-1, McLean 0-3), Boston College 8-22 (Galloway 3-5, Zackery 2-4, Jones 1-2, Ashton-Langford 1-4, Bickerstaff 1-4, Scott 0-3). Rebounds_Columbia 28 (Harding 9), Boston College 45 (Bickerstaff 17). Assists_Columbia 12 (Shockley-Okeke 3), Boston College 10 (Bickerstaff, Zackery, Galloway 2). Total Fouls_Columbia 17, Boston College 12.
