Boston College 73, Dartmouth 57

DARTMOUTH (0-0)
Ogbu 1-1 0-0 2, Rai 3-10 1-1 7, Barry 3-13 2-2 10, Samuels 3-8 3-3 10, Slajchert 0-4 0-0 0, Wade 3-6 1-3 8, Krystowiak 4-6 1-2 9, Cornish 0-1 0-0 0, Neskovic 1-2 1-2 3, Myrthil 2-2 0-0 5, Adelekun 0-1 0-0 0, Blaufeld 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 9-13 57.
BOSTON COLLEGE (0-0)
Bickerstaff 2-5 4-7 8, Karnik 1-5 0-0 2, Ashton-Langford 2-2 4-4 10, Langford 8-10 0-0 16, Zackery 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 3-7 4-6 12, Post 5-6 4-8 14, Galloway 2-9 0-0 5, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Kenny 0-1 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 16-25 73.
Halftime_Boston College 42-19. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 6-29 (Barry 2-11, Myrthil 1-1, Blaufeld 1-2, Wade 1-3, Samuels 1-5, Cornish 0-1, Krystowiak 0-1, Neskovic 0-1, Rai 0-2, Slajchert 0-2), Boston College 7-18 (Ashton-Langford 2-2, Jones 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Zackery 1-2, Galloway 1-6, Bickerstaff 0-1, Karnik 0-1). Fouled Out_Zackery. Rebounds_Dartmouth 30 (Rai 9), Boston College 35 (Ashton-Langford, Post 6). Assists_Dartmouth 6 (Barry 2), Boston College 9 (Ashton-Langford 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 18, Boston College 16. A_4,218 (8,606).
