Boston College 85, Holy Cross 55

HOLY CROSS (1-1)
Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Luc 9-15 0-0 18, Montgomery 3-8 0-0 9, Kenney 1-6 0-3 2, Martindale 0-3 0-0 0, Rabinovich 5-9 1-2 11, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Townsel 6-7 2-3 15, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 3-8 55.
BOSTON COLLEGE (2-0)
Bickerstaff 7-10 0-1 15, Karnik 3-4 0-0 7, Ashton-Langford 5-9 2-2 12, Langford 6-9 8-8 20, Zackery 5-7 3-6 13, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Post 5-8 0-0 10, Thompson 1-3 0-1 2, Kenny 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 2-2 0-0 5, Vander Baan 0-1 0-0 0, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0, Atiyeh 0-0 1-2 1, Noel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 14-20 85.
Halftime_Boston College 49-27. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 4-17 (Montgomery 3-6, Townsel 1-2, Martindale 0-1, Rabinovich 0-1, Kenney 0-2, Luc 0-2, Lewis 0-3), Boston College 3-14 (Scott 1-1, Bickerstaff 1-2, Karnik 1-2, Kenny 0-1, Post 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Montgomery. Rebounds_Holy Cross 29 (Rabinovich 7), Boston College 26 (Bickerstaff 7). Assists_Holy Cross 9 (Luc, Kenney 3), Boston College 17 (Zackery 6). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 18, Boston College 15. A_4,463 (8,606).
