Boston College 86, Harvard 60

HARVARD (0-1)
Stuhlreyer 1-1 0-0 2, McCarthy 1-2 0-2 3, Mullaney 6-16 1-2 16, Sussman 4-11 0-0 11, Turner 5-16 2-2 13, Donaldson 0-4 3-4 3, Jennings 0-2 0-0 0, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Stritzel 3-5 1-1 8, Coffel 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-1 2-2 2, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Stauffer 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 9-13 60
BOSTON COLLEGE (1-0)
Soule 8-10 3-3 19, VanTimmeren 3-7 0-1 6, Gakdeng 3-9 0-0 6, Garraud 5-9 1-2 13, Swartz 4-10 0-0 10, Batts 2-3 2-2 6, Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Dickens 2-4 4-4 9, Palmieri 1-2 0-1 2, Daley 2-2 0-0 4, Ivey 0-2 4-4 4, Lacey 2-4 0-0 5, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-66 14-17 86
|Harvard
|15
|14
|21
|10
|—
|60
|Boston College
|19
|25
|23
|19
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Harvard 9-29 (McCarthy 1-1, Mullaney 3-10, Sussman 3-8, Turner 1-5, Donaldson 0-2, Stritzel 1-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Stauffer 0-1), Boston College 6-18 (Garraud 2-5, Swartz 2-6, Dickens 1-3, Ivey 0-1, Lacey 1-2, Waggoner 0-1). Assists_Harvard 9 (McCarthy 3), Boston College 15 (Ivey 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Harvard 40 (Team 5-10), Boston College 41 (Lacey 3-3). Total Fouls_Harvard 18, Boston College 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_739.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments