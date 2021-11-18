Boston U. 75, Hartford 70

BOSTON U. (2-2)
Mathon 5-8 0-0 11, Harper 2-10 0-0 5, McCoy 6-10 2-2 15, Tynen 0-5 2-2 2, Whyte 7-12 4-5 21, Morales 7-9 0-0 18, Pascoe 1-3 0-0 3, Zink 0-2 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 8-11 75.
HARTFORD (0-4)
Kimbrough 5-7 1-2 13, Marks 7-11 4-4 18, Flowers 6-17 2-3 15, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Shriver 3-10 0-0 8, McClain 4-9 0-0 9, Dunne 1-3 0-0 3, Webley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 7-9 70.
Halftime_Boston U. 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 11-29 (Morales 4-6, Whyte 3-5, Mathon 1-1, McCoy 1-3, Pascoe 1-3, Harper 1-8, Tynen 0-1, Tate 0-2), Hartford 7-23 (Kimbrough 2-2, Shriver 2-8, McClain 1-2, Dunne 1-3, Flowers 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Marks 0-2). Rebounds_Boston U. 34 (Mathon 9), Hartford 29 (Kimbrough 9). Assists_Boston U. 12 (Harper, Pascoe 3), Hartford 16 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 14, Hartford 12. A_1,208 (4,017).
