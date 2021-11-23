Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68

BOWLING GREEN (2-3)
Reece 4-8 1-2 10, Gordon 2-8 5-6 11, Metheny 4-10 0-0 9, Diggs 2-8 0-0 6, Plowden 8-12 7-9 26, Mills 3-5 0-0 6, Fulcher 3-4 0-0 6, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, O’Neal 3-5 2-2 8, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Curtis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 15-19 82.
MILWAUKEE (1-3)
St. Pierre 2-3 1-3 5, Baldwin 3-11 0-0 8, Gholston 8-17 0-0 19, Lathon 2-8 4-5 9, Newby 3-5 0-0 9, Thomas 0-4 3-4 3, Baker 3-7 1-1 8, Browning 1-3 0-0 3, Bol 0-0 2-2 2, Sinani 1-1 0-0 2, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0, Kane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 11-15 68.
Halftime_Bowling Green 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 9-23 (Plowden 3-5, Gordon 2-3, Diggs 2-5, Reece 1-1, Metheny 1-5, Fulcher 0-1, Turner 0-1, Mills 0-2), Milwaukee 11-32 (Newby 3-4, Gholston 3-11, Baldwin 2-5, Browning 1-2, Baker 1-3, Lathon 1-6, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Bowling Green 38 (Reece 8), Milwaukee 31 (Baldwin 9). Assists_Bowling Green 14 (Gordon, Metheny 3), Milwaukee 10 (Newby 3). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 15, Milwaukee 18. A_574 (3,300).
