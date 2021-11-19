On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brajkovic carries Davidson past Penn 72-60

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 5:49 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 72-60 win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Sam Mennenga had 17 points for Davidson (2-2). Michael Jones added 13 points. Hyunjung Lee had 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 13 points for the Quakers (2-4). Jelani Williams added 10 points.

Jonah Charles, who was second on the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to five.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas