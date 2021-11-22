Trending:
Brewer leads East Tennessee St past Murray St 66-58

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 8:36 pm
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer tossed in 17 points as East Tennessee State defeated Murray State 66-58 on Monday.

Charlie Weber had 13 points for the Buccaneers (2-2), while David Sloan scored 11.

KJ Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Racers (3-1). Tevin Brown added 12 points and seven boards. Trae Hannibal scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

