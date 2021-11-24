Brewer scores 12 to carry FIU past North Dakota 65-56

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 3:44 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer posted 12 points as Florida International got past North Dakota 65-56 on Wednesday.

Paul Bruns had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-4). Ethan Igbanugo added 10 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

