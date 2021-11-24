Brewer scores 12 to carry FIU past North Dakota 65-56

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer posted 12 points as Florida International got past North Dakota 65-56 on Wednesday.

Paul Bruns had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-4). Ethan Igbanugo added 10 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 10 points.

