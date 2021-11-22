On Air: The Search for Accountability
Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Guardians

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 2:41 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Monday.

Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.

In six relief appearances, Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings.

Cleveland signed him in 2013 from the Dominican Republic.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

