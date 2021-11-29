On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
British boxing rivals Khan, Brook to fight in February

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 8:12 am
LONDON (AP) — In a grudge match that has been a long time in the making, rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook will meet for an all-British welterweight fight in February.

No world title will be at stake in the Feb. 19 fight in Manchester that will settle a long-standing rivalry after years of failed negotiations between two of Britain’s most well-known boxers.

The fight was announced on Monday.

It will be a first fight in more than 2½ years for the 34-year-old Khan, a former world champion at light-welterweight and an Olympic silver-medalist in 2008.

Brook, who was world champion at welterweight from 2014-16, last fought last November when he was stopped in the fourth round by Terence Crawford.

___

