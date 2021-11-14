On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brown 75, CCSU 57

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      

CCSU (0-2)

Dehnavi 4-6 1-2 9, Krishnan 5-12 0-2 13, T.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 3, Scantlebury 3-10 0-0 8, Snoddy 1-3 1-3 3, Ayangma 6-10 0-2 14, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 2, Ostrowsky 2-3 0-0 5, Newkirk 0-3 0-1 0, Sweatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 2-10 57.

BROWN (2-1)

Gainey 4-8 0-2 8, Owusu-Anane 2-4 0-0 4, Friday 3-8 5-7 11, D.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Wojcik 4-9 3-3 12, Lilly 6-10 4-4 22, Ferrari 2-3 0-0 6, Cowan 2-4 0-0 6, Cooley 2-4 0-1 4, Meren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 12-17 75.

Halftime_Brown 28-27. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-20 (Krishnan 3-9, Ayangma 2-2, Scantlebury 2-4, Ostrowsky 1-1, T.Mitchell 1-2, McLaughlin 0-1, Newkirk 0-1), Brown 11-23 (Lilly 6-9, Ferrari 2-3, Cowan 2-4, Wojcik 1-5, Friday 0-1, D.Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Mitchell, Snoddy, Friday. Rebounds_CCSU 28 (Snoddy 7), Brown 28 (Gainey 8). Assists_CCSU 13 (Scantlebury 4), Brown 15 (Ferrari 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 20, Brown 16. A_315 (2,800).

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell