Brown 75, CCSU 57

CCSU (0-2)
Dehnavi 4-6 1-2 9, Krishnan 5-12 0-2 13, T.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 3, Scantlebury 3-10 0-0 8, Snoddy 1-3 1-3 3, Ayangma 6-10 0-2 14, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 2, Ostrowsky 2-3 0-0 5, Newkirk 0-3 0-1 0, Sweatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 2-10 57.
BROWN (2-1)
Gainey 4-8 0-2 8, Owusu-Anane 2-4 0-0 4, Friday 3-8 5-7 11, D.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Wojcik 4-9 3-3 12, Lilly 6-10 4-4 22, Ferrari 2-3 0-0 6, Cowan 2-4 0-0 6, Cooley 2-4 0-1 4, Meren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 12-17 75.
Halftime_Brown 28-27. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-20 (Krishnan 3-9, Ayangma 2-2, Scantlebury 2-4, Ostrowsky 1-1, T.Mitchell 1-2, McLaughlin 0-1, Newkirk 0-1), Brown 11-23 (Lilly 6-9, Ferrari 2-3, Cowan 2-4, Wojcik 1-5, Friday 0-1, D.Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Mitchell, Snoddy, Friday. Rebounds_CCSU 28 (Snoddy 7), Brown 28 (Gainey 8). Assists_CCSU 13 (Scantlebury 4), Brown 15 (Ferrari 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 20, Brown 16. A_315 (2,800).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments