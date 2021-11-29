Brown, Burns lead Murray State over Campbellsville 98-61

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 20 points and DJ Burns scored 19 as Murray State routed Campbellsville 98-61 on Monday night.
Justice Hill added 15 points and eight assists for the Racers (6-1), while Trae Hannibal scored 10.
Jace Wallace had 15 points for the Tigers. Darius Harding added 11 points and six rebounds. Keaston Brown scored 10.
___
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments