Brown, Fuller lead Washington past George Mason 77-74

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 12:32 am
1 min read
      

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 23 points and PJ Fuller added 21 off the bench, and Washington held off George Mason 77-74 on Monday night in an opening-round game of the Crossover Classic.

Brown and Fuller combined to score Washington’s final 15 points, including 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line in the final 1:30.

Washington led 71-65 after a three-point play by Brown with 1:30 remaining. D’Shawn Schwartz hit a jumper and DeVon Cooper added a 3-pointer to draw George Mason within a point, 71-70, with 42 seconds left.

Brown missed a jumper but Jamal Bey grabbed the rebound for the Huskies, forcing the Patriots to foul. They sent Fuller to the line and he made both for a 3-point lead at :18. George Mason opted for the layup to draw within one, then turned around and sent Brown to the line. He made both and, now leading by three, the Huskies chose to foul.

By the time the clock ran out there were eight made free throws in the final 18 seconds, the last two by Fuller to cap the win for the Huskies (3-2).

Brown made 8 of 9 free throws, Fuller 6 of 6 and Washington hit 21 of 28 from the line. George Mason made 21 of 26 free throws.

Cooper and Josh Oduro led George Mason (4-2) with 21 points each. Davonte Gaines had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington led 31-23 at the half but a 10-2 run by George Mason got the Patriots even early in the second half.

The round-robin event hosted by South Dakota State continues on Tuesday. Washington will play South Dakota State and George Mason will take on Nevada. South Dakota State defeated Nevada 102-75 on Monday night.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

