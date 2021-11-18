Brown leads Missouri past cold-shooting N. Illinois 54-37

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Missouri over cold-shooting Northern Illinois 54-37 on Thursday night.

The game was tied 32-32 with about 10 minutes left. Missouri (2-1) scored the next 10 points while Northern Illinois (1-2) added just five more points the rest of the game.

Brown also had career highs with six assists and four blocks. Jordan Wilmore added 11 points and Ronnie DeGray III had 10 for the Tigers, who shot 41% from the field but missed 12 of their 14 3-point attempts.

Trendon Hankerson scored eight points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field and 0 of 9 from long range for Northern Illinois.

The Huskies, which trailed by three points at halftime, shot 30% in the first half and just 18.5% (5 of 27) in the second.

The teams travel to Jacksonville, Florida to continue the Jacksonville Classic. Missouri faces SMU on Sunday while Northern Illinois plays Boston University.

