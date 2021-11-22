Trending:
Brown, Williams return to Celtics’ lineup to face Rockets

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 8:07 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III returned from injuries Monday night to start for the Boston Celtics in their game against the one-win Houston Rockets.

Brown, an All Star last season, missed the previous eight games with a right hamstring injury. He’s the team’s leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, slightly ahead of Jayson Tatum’s 25.5.

“He’ll be on limited minutes,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said before the game. “Try to keep him around 24 minutes — probably four six-minute stints. Keep it lower, keep him away from fatigue.”

Williams, the starting center, was out the previous three games with soreness in his left knee.

Boston (9-8) enters the contest having won seven of 10, and the Rockets (1-15) have dropped 14 straight.

