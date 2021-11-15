On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BU goes up against Northeastern

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Boston University (1-1) vs. Northeastern (0-2)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Boston University in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Friday. Boston University won easily 85-61 at home against Gordon College, while Northeastern is coming off of an 83-64 road loss against Georgia State.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northeastern’s Chris Doherty has averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jahmyl Telfort has put up 14 points. For the Terriers, Javante McCoy has averaged 19 points while Sukhmail Mathon has put up 11 points and 11.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

