Bucknell faces Mercer in Mexico

Bucknell (1-3) vs. Mercer (1-3)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Mercer will meet in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Mercer lost 75-58 to Saint Louis in its most recent game, while Bucknell came up short in a 105-100 overtime game against Illinois State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mercer’s Felipe Haase, Neftali Alvarez and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Bears points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alvarez has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bison have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Mercer has an assist on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) across its past three contests while Bucknell has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.

