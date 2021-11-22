Bucks dominate Magic 123-92 for 4th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever.

Before Monday, Milwaukee’s largest halftime lead was a 78-40 advantage over Detroit on Dec. 26, 1978. The Bucks won that game 143-84.

Milwaukee eventually built the margin to 51, becoming the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season. The biggest lead this season entering Monday was 45, by Minnesota in a 138-95 victory over Memphis on Saturday.

Milwaukee beat Orlando for the second time in three nights. The Bucks won 117-108 on Saturday.

Orlando played both games without leading scorer Cole Anthony, who has a sprained right ankle. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley wasn’t definitive on when Anthony might return.

“No timetable as of right now,” Mosley said before the game. “We’re just going to keep seeing how he progresses as he goes through rehab.”

Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton scored 17 and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range as the Bucks won their fourth straight. Bobby Portis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in only 24 minutes.

Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora each added 14 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton had 12.

Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points. The Magic also got 14 from R.J. Hampton, 13 each from Robin Lopez and Mychal Mulder and 12 from Chuma Okeke.

REMEMBERING WAUKESHA

The lights went down at Fiserv Forum before the game as a moment of silence was observed for the people who were killed or injured when an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade Sunday in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha.

At least five people died and 48 were injured. Police have said they’re drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Darrell Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old from Milwaukee.

TIP-INS

Magic: Mulder scored 13 points in each of these two games in Milwaukee. Before these two games, he had scored just three points all season.

Bucks: Semi Ojeleye missed a second straight game with a sore right calf. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t offer a timetable but said “there’s a significant injury or situation with his calf.” Budenholzer added that “he’s going to miss some time.” … Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday. He averaged 33.3 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steaels in three games.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Charlotte on Wednesday. The Magic lost at home to the Hornets 120-111 on Oct. 27.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Wednesday to end a five-game homestand. The Bucks have won their last 11 regular-season matchups with the Pistons, including 117-89 in Detroit on Nov. 2.

