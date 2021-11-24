Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

BUFFALO (3-2)
Mballa 12-18 4-5 29, J.Williams 7-18 3-3 17, Skogman 6-7 3-3 17, Jack 2-6 0-0 5, Segu 6-9 2-2 17, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Brewton 3-7 2-2 10, Fagan 1-3 0-0 3, Hardnett 0-2 0-0 0, Bivens 0-0 0-0 0, Mading 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Saleh 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 40-76 14-15 106.
ILLINOIS ST. (2-4)
Chatman 9-14 3-5 21, Lewis 8-10 1-2 22, Freeman 3-8 1-2 7, Reeves 7-13 0-0 17, Strong 5-12 3-4 15, Fleming 2-5 0-0 6, McChesney 1-5 0-0 2, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 8-13 90.
Halftime_Buffalo 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 12-20 (Segu 3-4, Skogman 2-2, Brewton 2-4, Jones 1-1, Mballa 1-1, Saleh 1-1, Fagan 1-2, Jack 1-2, J.Williams 0-3), Illinois St. 12-27 (Lewis 5-5, Reeves 3-8, Fleming 2-3, Strong 2-7, Chatman 0-1, McChesney 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Rebounds_Buffalo 33 (Mballa 8), Illinois St. 29 (Lewis, Freeman 5). Assists_Buffalo 22 (Segu 8), Illinois St. 12 (Strong 4). Total Fouls_Buffalo 13, Illinois St. 14. A_144.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments