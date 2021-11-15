Trending:
Buffalo 69, North Texas 66

November 15, 2021
BUFFALO (1-1)

Mballa 5-7 6-7 17, Williams 6-17 0-1 14, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Jack 7-12 0-0 18, Segu 7-11 1-2 17, Skogman 1-2 1-2 3, Hardnett 0-1 0-0 0, Brewton 0-2 0-0 0, C.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-12 69.

NORTH TEXAS (1-1)

Bell 3-12 6-9 12, Ousmane 4-9 2-4 10, R.Jones 1-5 4-6 6, McBride 6-14 0-0 17, Murray 1-4 0-0 3, Tyl.Perry 5-11 6-6 18, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 18-25 66.

Halftime_North Texas 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 9-22 (Jack 4-8, Segu 2-3, Williams 2-5, Mballa 1-3, Skogman 0-1, Brewton 0-2), North Texas 8-25 (McBride 5-8, Tyl.Perry 2-5, Murray 1-3, Wright 0-1, R.Jones 0-2, Bell 0-6). Fouled Out_Mballa. Rebounds_Buffalo 31 (Mballa 10), North Texas 32 (Bell 8). Assists_Buffalo 14 (Williams 6), North Texas 12 (R.Jones, Tyl.Perry 5). Total Fouls_Buffalo 19, North Texas 15. A_3,058 (10,500).

