Buffalo 94, Point Park 49

POINT PARK (0-2)
Scott 3-4 0-2 7, Jhawar 1-2 0-0 2, Calloway 1-8 0-0 2, Flohr 1-9 2-2 5, Schifino 2-11 0-0 4, Van 5-8 1-3 11, Cochran 3-5 0-0 9, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Stowe 1-6 0-0 2, Carrington 1-7 0-0 2, Sfanos 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 19-69 5-9 49.
BUFFALO (4-2)
Mballa 6-8 7-11 19, Williams 7-8 2-2 18, Skogman 0-4 0-0 0, Jack 3-5 0-0 8, Segu 4-7 0-0 10, Jones 1-5 0-1 2, Brewton 5-9 0-0 13, Hardnett 3-3 0-0 6, Mading 0-1 3-4 3, Bivens 0-3 1-2 1, Fagan 1-4 2-4 4, Blocker 3-7 1-1 7, Perry 0-4 0-0 0, Saleh 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-69 16-25 94.
Halftime_Buffalo 52-24. 3-Point Goals_Point Park 6-23 (Cochran 3-5, Scott 1-1, Sfanos 1-3, Flohr 1-4, Van 0-1, Calloway 0-2, Stowe 0-3, Schifino 0-4), Buffalo 10-31 (Brewton 3-7, Williams 2-3, Jack 2-4, Segu 2-4, Saleh 1-1, Mading 0-1, Perry 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Jones 0-3, Skogman 0-3). Rebounds_Point Park 29 (Scott 8), Buffalo 52 (Mballa 12). Assists_Point Park 11 (Van 3), Buffalo 17 (Segu 7). Total Fouls_Point Park 20, Buffalo 11. A_1,702 (6,100).
