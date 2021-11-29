Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buffalo 94, Point Park 49

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

POINT PARK (0-2)

Scott 3-4 0-2 7, Jhawar 1-2 0-0 2, Calloway 1-8 0-0 2, Flohr 1-9 2-2 5, Schifino 2-11 0-0 4, Van 5-8 1-3 11, Cochran 3-5 0-0 9, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Stowe 1-6 0-0 2, Carrington 1-7 0-0 2, Sfanos 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 19-69 5-9 49.

BUFFALO (4-2)

Mballa 6-8 7-11 19, Williams 7-8 2-2 18, Skogman 0-4 0-0 0, Jack 3-5 0-0 8, Segu 4-7 0-0 10, Jones 1-5 0-1 2, Brewton 5-9 0-0 13, Hardnett 3-3 0-0 6, Mading 0-1 3-4 3, Bivens 0-3 1-2 1, Fagan 1-4 2-4 4, Blocker 3-7 1-1 7, Perry 0-4 0-0 0, Saleh 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-69 16-25 94.

Halftime_Buffalo 52-24. 3-Point Goals_Point Park 6-23 (Cochran 3-5, Scott 1-1, Sfanos 1-3, Flohr 1-4, Van 0-1, Calloway 0-2, Stowe 0-3, Schifino 0-4), Buffalo 10-31 (Brewton 3-7, Williams 2-3, Jack 2-4, Segu 2-4, Saleh 1-1, Mading 0-1, Perry 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Jones 0-3, Skogman 0-3). Rebounds_Point Park 29 (Scott 8), Buffalo 52 (Mballa 12). Assists_Point Park 11 (Van 3), Buffalo 17 (Segu 7). Total Fouls_Point Park 20, Buffalo 11. A_1,702 (6,100).

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission