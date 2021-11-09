Trending:
Burns lifts Winthrop over Mary Baldwin 110-78

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 30 points as Winthrop routed Mary Baldwin 110-78 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Burns made 13 of 17 shots.

Cory Hightower and Kelton Talford each had 13 points for Winthrop (1-0). Josh Corbin had 12 points.

Tyler Thomas had 15 points for the Fighting Squirrels. Jaden Ignacio added 15 points and Vernon Fraley had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

