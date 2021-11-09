Butler 56, IUPUI 47

IUPUI (0-0)
Carrasco 1-2 0-2 2, Maxwell 4-11 4-6 14, McClure 1-4 0-1 2, Pruitt 2-5 0-0 4, Stanton 2-4 0-0 5, Seay 2-8 2-2 6, Isitua 1-1 2-2 4, Harvey 0-5 0-0 0, LaStrap 4-7 0-0 8, Depersia 0-0 0-2 0, Pandev 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-48 8-15 47.
BUTLER (0-0)
Golden 1-2 0-0 3, Nze 2-9 4-4 9, Harris 3-9 10-13 16, Taylor 3-10 5-6 12, Lukosius 3-7 0-0 8, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2, Bolden 2-6 0-0 6, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 19-23 56.
Halftime_Butler 29-19. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 3-23 (Maxwell 2-7, Stanton 1-3, LaStrap 0-1, Pruitt 0-2, Harvey 0-3, McClure 0-3, Seay 0-4), Butler 7-25 (Bolden 2-5, Lukosius 2-5, Golden 1-2, Nze 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Harris 0-4). Rebounds_IUPUI 22 (Maxwell 7), Butler 34 (Nze, Lukosius 7). Assists_IUPUI 7 (Stanton 3), Butler 11 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_IUPUI 20, Butler 14.
