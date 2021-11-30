Butler 68, Saginaw Valley State 57

SAGINAW VALLEY STATE (1-1)
Witz 3-8 0-0 6, Hoskins 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 5-9 2-3 12, Toohey 3-7 2-2 11, Barnett 5-11 0-0 11, McIntosh 2-5 0-0 6, Pomstra 1-4 0-0 2, Garrett 0-2 1-2 1, Harrison 1-1 0-0 3, Singh 0-2 0-0 0, Post 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 5-7 57.
BUTLER (5-3)
Golden 7-10 1-2 15, Groce 0-2 0-0 0, Bolden 6-11 0-0 15, J.Taylor 3-10 3-3 11, Thompson 3-7 2-4 8, Harris 2-7 0-0 6, David 2-2 0-0 5, Lukosius 1-1 3-4 6, Hughes 1-2 0-0 2, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 9-13 68.
Halftime_Butler 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Saginaw Valley State 8-24 (Toohey 3-7, McIntosh 2-4, Harrison 1-1, Barnett 1-3, Hoskins 1-3, Post 0-1, Singh 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Smith 0-2), Butler 9-23 (Bolden 3-7, Harris 2-4, J.Taylor 2-6, David 1-1, Lukosius 1-1, Golden 0-2, Groce 0-2). Rebounds_Saginaw Valley State 27 (Barnett 8), Butler 31 (Golden 8). Assists_Saginaw Valley State 14 (McIntosh 5), Butler 15 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_Saginaw Valley State 15, Butler 12.
