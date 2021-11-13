Trending:
Butler 70, Troy 59

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:11 pm
TROY (1-1)

Odigie 5-10 2-4 13, Stampley 3-6 0-0 8, Tshimanga 2-5 0-0 4, Deen 3-10 3-3 10, D.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Z.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Eugene 4-6 0-2 8, Miguel 2-4 0-0 4, Leftridge 0-0 0-0 0, Punter 0-2 0-0 0, Waters 3-5 2-2 8, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-11 59.

BUTLER (3-0)

Golden 0-2 0-0 0, Nze 2-7 0-1 5, Harris 9-14 1-2 23, Taylor 3-6 3-5 10, Lukosius 1-2 1-1 3, Bolden 7-9 3-3 21, Wilmoth 2-4 0-0 5, Groce 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-47 8-12 70.

Halftime_23-23. 3-Point Goals_Troy 4-19 (Stampley 2-4, Odigie 1-1, Deen 1-5, Miguel 0-1, Waters 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, D.Williams 0-3), Butler 12-25 (Bolden 4-5, Harris 4-6, Taylor 1-2, Groce 1-3, Wilmoth 1-3, Nze 1-4, Golden 0-2). Rebounds_Troy 20 (Deen 6), Butler 30 (Nze 8). Assists_Troy 7 (Deen 4), Butler 18 (Nze 5). Total Fouls_Troy 16, Butler 15.

