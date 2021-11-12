Butler 85, Cent. Arkansas 53

CENT. ARKANSAS (0-1)
Chatham 2-7 0-0 5, Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 5-10 0-2 14, Baker 2-10 0-0 5, Hall 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 20-60 4-6 53.
BUTLER (2-0)
Golden 5-6 1-2 12, Nze 4-5 2-6 11, Harris 2-7 3-4 8, Taylor 5-9 7-8 18, Lukosius 1-3 1-3 4. Totals 27-47 21-30 85.
Halftime_Butler 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 9-28 (Hunter 4-8, Chatham 1-2, Hall 1-2, Baker 1-6, Cooper 0-3), Butler 10-22 (Golden 1-1, Nze 1-1, Harris 1-3, Lukosius 1-3, Taylor 1-4). Fouled Out_Cooper. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 26 (Hall 6), Butler 31 (Nze 7). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 10 (Hunter 4), Butler 15 (Nze, Harris, Taylor 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 23, Butler 14.
