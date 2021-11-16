Butler hosts Michigan State

Michigan State (1-1) vs. Butler (3-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Butler both look to put winning streaks together . Michigan State won easily 90-46 over Western Michigan on Friday. Butler is coming off a 70-59 win over Troy on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.GIFTED GABE: Brown has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Butler has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 53 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State has averaged 82 points per game over its last five games. The Spartans are giving up only 66.5 points per game over that span.

